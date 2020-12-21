Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana benefits from MacKenzie Scott donation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank is one of 384 organizations in the country to receive a monetary donation from private donor.

MacKenzie Scott started a group to provide covid relief funds to organizations in need. Donation amounts are not disclosed.

Northwest Louisiana Food Bank Executive Director says there are 95,000 people in the seven parish area who suffer from food insecurity. The goal is to use the money to create a long-term plan to fight hunger.

“It’s a true honor that she believes in our organization. However, we still need the community’s support. This fight to end hunger is big,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director of Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.

Based on research collected, this food bank is a recipient because of the high projected food insecurity.