Nurse Practitioner charged

Blevins, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nurse practitioner faces a charge of voyeurism after an investigation.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Justice West. This came after authorities say a 14-year-old found a hidden camera disguised as a cell phone charger in a bathroom where she showers.

“There was probable cause found by circuit judge to arrest him. He was arrested by our officers. He went before the judge. The judge set I think a ten thousand dollar bond and he was released, ” Sheriff James Singleton said.

Voyeurism is a class “D” felony in Arkansas.

