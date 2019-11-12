Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping extradited to Auburn, petition made to strengthen bond conditions

Nurse Practitioner charged

Community

by: Sydney Simone

Posted: / Updated:

Blevins, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nurse practitioner faces a charge of voyeurism after an investigation.

 Authorities arrested 29-year-old Justice West. This came after authorities say a 14-year-old found a hidden camera disguised as a cell phone charger in a bathroom where she showers.

“There was probable cause found by circuit judge to arrest him. He was arrested by our officers. He went before the judge. The judge set I think a ten thousand dollar bond and he was released, ” Sheriff James Singleton said.

Voyeurism is a class “D” felony in Arkansas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories