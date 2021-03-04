NWLA Go Red for Women Celebration goes virtual

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the American Heart Association, every 80 seconds a woman dies from cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke. The group’s medical experts say about 80% of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

The Northwest Louisiana American Heart Association is raising awareness about the importance of heart health during the Go Red for Women Digital Experience on Thursday, March 18 from 6:30 to 7:30pm.

Registration is free for this empowering event which focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

During the event, seven women will be honored as the 2021 Women of Impact for their work on raising awareness about heart disease. The honorees are Emerie Gentry, Alyssa Garner, Jese Gary, Lauren Harrington, Lauren Pennywell, LaKishia Grider and Kourtney Washington.

“Women of Impact nominees are change makers,” said Kimberly Griggs, owner of All the Way Health and Chair for Woman of Impact campaign. “This is the first year for the campaign and we are excited to start this new initiative. We want this campaign to be an initiative women will want to be a part of. They are helping making changes for women’s health.”

“2020 was a year like no other, but we’re still standing. When women come together, there is nothing we can’t achieve”, said Jill Lucero, Regional Director of the Northwest Louisiana American Heart Association.

Click here to register for the Go Red for Women Digital Experience.