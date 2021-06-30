‘Out of the Closet’ becomes first LGBTQIA+ organization in Shreveport to provide clothes for trans community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Two local women saw a need in the LGBTQIA+ community in North Louisiana for those individuals to obtain clothing and also for gender non-conforming and transgender people to be able to get clothes that matched their gender identity.

Sam Normand and Emily Hamann got together and founded Out of the Closet to help bridge the gap in clothing needs for this community.

The response from the public has been great and they say they are running out of space in the storage unit they pay for. The only thing they are still accepting is men’s clothing and plus size clothing.

The main focus was the LGBT community but since so many clothes have been donated, they are giving away clothing to any marginalized individuals in need.

They need donations to help support their efforts. Monetary donations are welcome there are two GoFundme pages set up on their Facebook which you can find by clicking HERE. They also welcome clothing racks, large plastic storage containers, and transportation to help move the clothes where they are needed.