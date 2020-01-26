Owner of local apple cider vinegar recipe talks her journey to health and fitness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local woman’s apple cider vinegar recipe has gone viral in town after she appeared on NBC 6’s Loving, Living Local.

Chanell Sykes says her journey to health and fitness wasn’t always easy.

She was unhappy with her body a year ago before she started mixing ingredients she found in her kitchen. Skyes says she often felt frustrated about activities like shopping with her two young daughters, Hayleigh and Kinsley.

“I take them with me and my mood changes because I’m trying to try on clothes and I’m just aggravated. They can tell, when I be frustrated in the store for sure,” said Sykes.

She took it upon herself to start eating healthier and exercising. She created her apple cider vinegar mix with the goal of getting rid of the bitter taste.

She achieved that with:

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Stevia

1 squirt of MiO (Blackberry Cherry is best)

6-8 oz water

ice

From this concoction alone, Sykes was able to shred 30 pounds with proper diet and exercise. She was drinking the recipe routinely when her husband suggested she share her secret blends with the world.

“He was like ‘What’d you do today?’ And I was like ‘Nothing.’ I had already start losing weight, I was drinking the drink and he was like ‘When you gone be productive?’ and I’m like… like ‘Whet?’ But I get it. He was saying ‘Chanell, like you’re sitting on something.'”

Which lead her to start her own business, Coco Babes where she shares all things fitness with her following. Keandrea Thomes is one of Sykes’ clients.

“She just posted her things. She was real and authentic with everything that she did,” said Thomes, “She made it seem achievable with what she was doing.”

Now, along with fitness workouts and healthy meals, Sykes is offering different healthy juices for sale. Her family supports her with the business, and her oldest daughter Hayleigh says she’s happy to see her mother happy.

“Even before she started losing the weight, she was just my mom and I loved her and I still love her now.”

