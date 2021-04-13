Party on the Red planned for Bayou Classic weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – A literal party is planned for Shreveport this weekend to celebrate Saturday’s Bayou Classic.

As part of the Port City Fest, Shreveport’s Festival Plaza will play host to “Party of the Red”.

Friday’s entertainment lineup includes Southern Komfort, Alter Ego, Brandon Campbell, Zydeco, and Calvin Richardson. Saturday’s entertainment lineup includes Bun B, Tipsey the Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, and Tank.

Click here to purchase tickets to “Party on the Red”.