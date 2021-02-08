Pet Adoption Center in Marshall receives $100K donation

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall has received a check for $100,000 for construction on the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

According to the City of Marshall, the check came from the Friends of Marshall Animals organization.

The check represents the first scheduled installment of a commitment to raise $450,000 from private donors toward the construction of the facility.

Anyone interested in donating can go to FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org online, or by visiting their Facebook page.