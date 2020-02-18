Pet Health: Busting Dental Health Myths

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dental health plays a big part in making sure our pets are happy and healthy, but sometimes it can be hard to figure out which dental health tips are fact, and which ones are myth.

Dr. Catherine Foret, from University Veterinary Hospital in Shreveport, is breaking some of those myths.

One of the biggest myths when it comes to our pet’s dental health is dog breath is normal. Dr. Foret says that is not the case.

“We always say dog breath = inflammation and/or infection,” said Dr. Foret in a blog post on the UVH website. “A little stale odor may be normal but not halitosis.”

Another big dental health myth for our pets is that our furry friends will stop eating if they have dental discomfort. Dr. Foret says it is possible for our pets to have a good appetite and have major dental disease.

“Animals cannot talk so they have no choice but to live in pain and discomfort,” said Dr. Foret. “Not eating in the wild would make them more susceptible to predators, lower their place in the pecking order and lead to their eventual demise.”

There are a number of other dental health myths. Dr. Foret breaks them down in this blog post.