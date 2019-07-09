Pet Health: What is going on with grain free diets for pets?

Pets matter, which is why we are joined by a University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) veterinarian twice a month to make sure you’re up to date on the latest health tips. This week, Dr. Catherine Foret talks about pet nutrition and possible links between grain free diets and heart issues.

For a full breakdown on DCM, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and what you should look for in your pets nutrition, click here.

And, for more pet health tips, check out the UVH blog here: www.uvhvets.com/blog

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.