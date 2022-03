Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) It’s National Puppy Day! Our pet of the week is Ajay, from Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) and he’s their longest resident. Ajay is a one year old hound/terrier mix that knows basic commands and gets along great with everyone! He is already neutered and vaccinated, so all he’s waiting for is YOU. You can go adopt Ajay CPAS at 1500 Monty St in Shreveport!