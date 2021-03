SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Cleo.

Cleo is a two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, and a very calm dog.

She is also heartworm positive, but heartworms aren’t a death sentence and can be cured.

If you are interested in adopting Cleo, here adoption fee is $50, and that covers the spay, a microchip, and vaccinations.

You can find out more about Cleo, and the other animals available at the Shelter, here.