SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Ernie!

Ernie is a one-year-old lab/terrier mix, and he is ready to find his forever home.

Ernie’s adoption fee is $50, and that includes his neuter, microchip, and any vaccinations he would need.

If you are interested in adopting Ernie, you can find out more about him here.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.