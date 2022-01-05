Pet of the Week: Martina

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Meet Martina! Martina is a a one-year old female terrier mix from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS).

Here’s what Martina had to say while she was with us: “My stay at the shelter hasn’t been too long just yet….a little over 3 weeks, but that’s long enough to make me miss having my very own family to love me. I’m a really sweet girl who’s friendly and gets along with everyone. I’m still young, so I have lots of energy and “puppy-ness” in me, so I would love to have a family who has time to spend with me and play with me. I will be spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated before I go home with you. Please make my wish come true and come adopt me today!”

To meet Martina and her shelter friends, swing by CPAS at 1500 Monty St., or go online here.