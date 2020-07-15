Pet of the Week: Mr. Magoo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Mr. Magoo!
Mr. Magoo is a male, Terrier/Basset Hound mix, and he is one-year-old.
You can find more information about Mr. Magoo at Caddopets.com
by: Brad CesakPosted: / Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Mr. Magoo!
Mr. Magoo is a male, Terrier/Basset Hound mix, and he is one-year-old.
You can find more information about Mr. Magoo at Caddopets.com