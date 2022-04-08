Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Pouncy Princess is our pet of the week from Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS.)

Princess is roughly two years old, and heartworm positive. As Kim Warren explains, being HW+ is easily managed with affordable treatment, so don’t let that stop you from adopting this sweet girl! She is a bundle of energy, joy, and love.



To adopt Princess, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport and meet her in person!



AND, CPAS is hosting a rabies/microchip clinic this weekend. The free clinic will be held April 9 in the Shreveport Southern Hills Community Center at 1002 W. Bert Kouns. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., pet owners in Caddo can bring their dogs, cats, and ferrets for a free 1-year rabies vaccine and pet microchipping. Services are first come, first served.