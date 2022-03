Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) Our featured pet of the week from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) is Scooby!

Scooby is a two year old boxer mix that’s been at the shelter since Dec. 21st. He’s an absolute lover, and has the best ears.

To adopt Scooby, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty St, or go online here!