Pet of the Week: Spot, Dot and Freckles

Meet Spot, Dot and Freckle! They are two-month-old kittens who are set to be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and they’re available for adoption from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

The Caddo Shelter is also holding a free “Kittenpalooza” adoption event at Petco on Youree Dr. in Shreveport on Saturday and Sunday, May 11th and 12th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a free adoption event with dogs-only on Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. At both evets, you’ll have an opportunity to meet and spend time with adoptable kittens and dogs.

Get more information by call the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visit their website by clicking <<HERE.>>

