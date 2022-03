Shreveport, LA (KTAL/KMSS) — Meet Caddo Parish Animal Shelter’s (CPAS) pet of the week, Xena!

Xena is a one year old lovebug terrier/boxer mix that’s been at CPAS almost two months, just waiting for her fur-ever family to come scoop her up.

She’d love for you to come visit her, so swing by 1500 Monty St. or go online here!