Caddo Animal Pet of the Week: Samson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Samson! He’s a one-year-old hound mix and is neutered, vaccinated, heartworm negative and currently available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. He’s been at the shelter for about two months and is ready to find his forever home.

You can meet and play with Samson at the shelter’s special play area located at the shelter: 1500 Monty St., Shreveport, LA 71107

And, if you’d like to adopt a cat, the shelter is holding these cat adoption events this weekend:

“Whiskers and Wine”

Saturday, June 22

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Cloud Wine

6936 Buncombe Rd., Shreveport, LA 71129

Petco

Sat. June 22 and Sun. June 23rd

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

6596 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105

Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visiting their website: www.caddo.org

—

