Caddo Pet of the Week: Jax

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Jax! This one-year-old terrier mix is available for adoption from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Jax had been adopted, but was recently found as a stray. Caddo Shelter employees have reached out to those who adopted him, but no one has come to pick him up. He is microchipped, neutered, vaccinated and heartworm free. Jax is very active, is great with kids and is a good car rider.

You can meet adoptable pets like Jax at two upcoming adoption events:

Saturday, Sept. 14th

Petsmart on Youree Dr. in Shreveport

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21st.

Tails to Trails event

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Meet an adoptable dog while they get some fresh air and exercise

You can also meet cats and dogs at Caddo Animal Shelter located on Monty St. in Shreveport. There is a playroom for cats and kittens and an outdoor space for dogs where you can bring a pet you already own to meet a dog you’d like to join your family.

