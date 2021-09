SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Bessie!

Bessie is an eight-month-old Retriever-mix, she’s very playful and is looking for her forever home.

Her adoption fee is $25, and that covers her spaying, her microchip, and any vaccinations that she might need.

You can find out more about Bessie, as well as the other animals available for adoption at the Shelter, here.