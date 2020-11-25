Pet of the Week: Blair and Alchemy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week features a pair of double-trouble kittens!

Blair and Alchemy have been at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter for a little over a month, and they are ready to find their forever homes.

They are both female, and are about six-months-old. Their adoption fee is $50 each, and that covers the spay, microchip, and any vaccinations they would need.

If you are interested in adopting either of these kittens, contact the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. You can find out more info about the kittens, here.