Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) Today’s Pet of the Week from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) is too cute and wiggly for words!

Capricorn is a three month old terrier/shepherd mix that adores playing and pouncing. He is currently at the shelter with his siblings, and is neutered and ready for his fur-ever family.

To visit Capricorn and his siblings, check out CPAS at 1500 Monty St or go online here!