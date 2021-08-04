Pet of the Week: Dagen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable lab-mix that is currently available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Dagen is two-years-old, and he is ready to find his forever home after spending the last month at the Shelter.

Dagen is very friendly, and is good with other dogs and cats. He is playful, and is looking for a family that will show him plenty of love.

His adoption fee is $25, and he is already neutered, microchipped, and has received his vaccinations, so he is ready to go home today!

You can find out more about Dagen, as well as the other animals available for adoption here.