SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pets of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter are two female cats named Deb and Shy Shy.

Deb is about eight months old, and Shy Shy is six months old. Both are tabby cats.

They have both already been spayed, received their vaccines, and have been microchipped, so they are available for adoption today.

Their adoption fee is $50 each.

You can find out more about Deb and Shy Shy, as well as any other animals at the Shelter, here.