SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pets of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter are Ein and Frank.

Ein and Frank as both male cats. Ein is a black domestic shorthair who is six-months-old. Frank is an orange tabby who is 11-months-old.

Both are available for adoption. Their adoption fees are $50 each, and that cover the neutering, microchip, and an vaccinations they would need.

You can find out more about Ein and Frank here.