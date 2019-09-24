Pet of the Week: Ella Bella

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Ella Bella! This 8-year-old shorthair domestic cat is available for adoption from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Ella Bella is very calm and sweet. At eight years old, she still has many years of love to give. You can also meet cats and dogs at Caddo Animal Shelter located on Monty St. in Shreveport. There is a playroom for cats and kittens and an outdoor space for dogs where you can bring a pet you already own to meet a dog you’d like to join your family.

You can also meet adoptable pets at two adoption events this weekend:

“Burgers, Beers, and Bow Wows”

Friday, September 27th at 5:30 p.m.

Norton Art Gallery

There will be dogs for adoption, a food truck, beer truck, a dog scavenger hunt for kids and a screening of the movie “101 Dalmatians.”

Adoption Event at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

(4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport, LA 71109)

Sunday, September 29th from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

This will be a mini-festival with vendors as well as dogs for adoption.

