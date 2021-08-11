Clear The Shelters

Pet of the Week: Feather and Wing

Pet of the Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pets of the Week are two adorable kittens that are currently available at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Feather and Wing are a brother/sister combo that were owner surrendered to the Shelter. They are both about three months old.

If you are interested in adopting either of these kittens, their adoption fee is $25 each. That covers the spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

You can find out more about the animals available for adoption at the Shelter, here.

