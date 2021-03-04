Pet of the Week: FeFe

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is FeFe.

FeFe is a one-year-old female, and is a Domestic Shorthair/Mix cat.

She is currently available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. Her adoption fee is $50, and that covers the spaying, her microchip, and any vaccinations that she might need.

The Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to find out more about FeFe, or any of the other animals available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss