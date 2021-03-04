Pet of the Week: FeFe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is FeFe.

FeFe is a one-year-old female, and is a Domestic Shorthair/Mix cat.

She is currently available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. Her adoption fee is $50, and that covers the spaying, her microchip, and any vaccinations that she might need.

The Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to find out more about FeFe, or any of the other animals available for adoption, click here.