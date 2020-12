SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Green Bean Casserole!

Green Bean Casserole is a three-month-old female tabby who is looking for her forever home.

Her adoption fee is $50, and that covers the spay, microchip, and any vaccinations she would need.

You can find out more about Green Bean Casserole, or any other pet at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, here.