SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Meet Kris Kringle! This cute little guy and his brothers are 3.5 month old terrier mixes that are just waiting for Santa to bring them a family!

Kris Kringle is up for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) and would love to meet you! Visit the shelter at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport, or go online here. While you’re at CPAS, take an ornament from the giving tree and help by donating items like food, formula, or cleaning supplies!