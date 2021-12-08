Pet of the Week: Lady Dogiva

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Biskie talks with Kim Warren from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) about this week’s cutie, Lady Dogiva! She is an absolute doll, and is just waiting for you to meet her at 1500 Monty St. Check out what she has to say:

“Hi there! My name is Lady Dogiva. I am looking for a new home to lay my princess head so I hope someone can help me out. I am a bubbly young girl with alot of love to give my new family. I am dog friendly and get along well with my kennel mate. I try to beat her to the snacks they pass out here and I sometimes win. I would make a wonderful addition and will bring years of joy to my lucky new family. I would do great with an active family who will take me for walks and have time to interact with me. I don’t know if I am house trained but since I am a super smart girl, I will catch on pretty fast with treats, positive praise and patience from my loving pet parents. If you would like to add me to your family as the best family dog ever, I will go home spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated. So what are you waiting for?! Come meet me so we can get the paperwork behind us and my new future with you ahead of us!”

To visit Lady Dogiva, go to CPAS at 1500 Monty St, or their website http://www.caddo.org/198/Animal-Services