Shreveport, La– (KTAL/KMSS) This week’s bundle of energy is Louie!

Louie is a one year old aussie/terrier mix who loves to pounce and play. He would do great with an active family, and you can meet him by visiting Caddo Parish Animal Shelter at 1500 Monty St in Shreveport. To find out more about the available animals at CPAS, visit their website here!