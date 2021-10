SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Luna Lovegood!

Luna is a seven-month-old terrier-mix, and (for you Harry Potter fans) she is also possibly a witch.

Luna is very loving and playful, and as you’ll hear in the video above, she loves to speak her mind!

Luna is currently available for adoption, and her adoption fee is $25.

You can find out more about Luna, as well as the other animals available for adoption, here.