Pet of the Week: Marshmellow and Purrito

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pets of the Week are a mother/son duo that are looking for their forever homes.

Marshmellow and her kitten Purrito are both available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Marshmellow is a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair, and she is already fixed, which means she can be adopted today. Purrito is just over two-months-old, and still needs to be neutered, microchipped, and needs to be vaccinated.

Their adoption fees are $25 each, and that covers any vaccinations or procedures they would need (i.e. neutering, microchip.)

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is located at 1500 Monty Street Shreveport, LA 71107. They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can find out more about Marshmellow and Purrito, as well as the other animals available at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, here.