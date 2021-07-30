Pet of the Week: Mopsy

Clear The Shelters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for a fun, energetic puppy to add to your family, you’re in luck.

Mopsy is a 5-month old lab-mix, and she is available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in adopting Mopsy, her adoption fee is $50, and that will cover her spaying, microchip, and vaccinations.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can find out more about Mopsy, as well as the other animals up for adoption, here.

