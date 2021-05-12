Pet of the Week: Nutmeg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Nutmeg!

Nutmeg is at the shelter, along with her two sisters, and they are all available for adoption.

She is a two-month-old terrier mix, and her adoption fee is $50. That covers her spaying, her microchip, and any vaccinations she needs.

If you are interested in adopting Nutmeg, you can visit her at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter from 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can find out more about Nutmeg, as well as the other animals for adoption at the Shelter, here.