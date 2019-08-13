Pet of the Week: Princess

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Princess! She was found as a stray and it turned out she was microchipped and has an owner. The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter staff have made several attempts to contact her owners, but have not been able to and no one has come looking for her. So, to keep her from losing an opportunity to get adopted, she is now available for adoption.

Princess is spayed and heartworm negative so all you have to do is say yes and she can go home with you today! Princess is very sweet and is about two years old so she is done growing. To meet her, head to the Caddo Animal Shelter on Monty St. in Shreveport and see if it’s a match!

You can also meet adoptable pets this Saturday, August 17th during two Clear the Shelters events. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday adoption fees are waived at the Caddo Animal Shelter. And, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, you can meet pets at the Sci-Port Discovery Center on Clyde Fant in downtown Shreveport. Adoption fees are also waived at that time.

And, until Friday, August 16, you get in on the shelter’s Black Tie Affair. For any black cat or dog adopted during this event, you’ll get a brand new collar or harness for free.

Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visiting their website: www.caddo.org