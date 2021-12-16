SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Meet our Pet of the Week, Ranger Rick! Ranger Rick is currently at Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport.

Ranger Rick is an adorable 10 month old tuxedo cat who wants nothing more than to pounce around and purr in his fur-ever family’s lap! If you love handsome cats, this is the guy for you.

CPAS is hosting a fun outdoor adoption event this weekend at Walter B. Jacobs Park called “Tails to Trails”! Potential adopters are able to walk the shelter dogs on the trails for exercise, and hopefully adopt one! Come join the fun on Saturday, December 18th from 11a-1p.

For more details on CPAS and their adoptable pets, click here.