Pet of the Week: Ringer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Ringer!

Ringer is a one-year-old terrier-mix who is super playful and ready to find his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Ringer, you can meet him at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, located at 1500 Monty St. Shreveport, LA 71107, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

His adoption fee is $25, and that covers his neutering, microchip, and any vaccinations he might need.

You can find out more about Ringer, here.

There will also be an adoption event at the Shelter on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The adoption fee will be waived for all animals.