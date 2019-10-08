Pets of the Week: Adam and Fido

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Adam and Fido! The dog and cat are available for adoption from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Adam is a 10 month old mixed breed. He’s been at the shelter since this summer and is ready for his forever home. He was really scared and had some allergies, but has really come out of his shell. Adam gets along well with other animals, is a good car rider and is really sweet. He’s not quite a year old yet so he has some growing and learning to do.

Fido is a 3.5 month old shorthair domestic kitten. She loves to explore and play with toys. Both Adam and Fido will have all their shots and microchipping before adoption. Meet them at the Caddo Animal Shelter located on Monty St. in Shreveport. There is a playroom for cats and kittens and an outdoor space for dogs where you can bring a pet you already own to meet a dog you’d like to join your family.

There are also several fall adoption specials going on:

Starting this week, the shelter is giving away two free fair tickets with every adoption.

Every Friday in October there’s a half price adoption fee special of $25 for fall colored animals (cats that are orange, tortie, or calico, and brindle-colored dogs)

You can also enjoy a special adoption event this Saturday:

Paws in the Park

October 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

River Park Church

(the old Hamel’s Park)

3232 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105

Come out to meet animals for adoption and enjoy food, music and games.

