Pets of the Week: Angel Fish and Alexa

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Angel Fish and Alexa! Both kittens are up for adoption at the Caddo Animal Shelter for just $50, which includes vaccination, microchipping and spaying.

Angel Fish is a two-month-old domestic shorthair mix. And, Alexa is a four-month-old domestic shorthair mix. Both of them are very sweet little kittens who will be spayed, neutered and vaccinated upon adoption.

Visit them both at the Caddo Animal Shelter cat playroom located on Monty St. in Shreveport. You can also check out adoptable pets at Petco on Youree Dr. in Shreveport this Saturday and Sunday, August 2nd and 3rd.

