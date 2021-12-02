Pets of the Week: Big Boiii & Keyshia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Double trouble! Our Pets of the Week from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) are Big Boiii and Keyshia. This brother and sister duo are about 8.5 months old, and are absolute lovebugs. They’re ready and waiting for the purr-fect family to come along, so make sure to visit them at CPAS at 1500 Monty St! And don’t forget to check out CPAS’ adoption event Saturday, December 4th from 11a-3p at Petco at 6596 Youree Dr. For more information on the shelter and their animals, visit http://www.caddo.org/198/Animal-Services