Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Double trouble with our special guests from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS)!

Felidae: I’m they “cattiest” cat that ever did “cat!” It’s me Felidae! I am a 5 month old black male kitten with a bigger personality than my size. I’m truly a full grown panther in the cutest kitten body! I would be the best kitten for first time cat owners or for families with a big household. I love to chat your ear off so if you want a quiet cat, it ain’t me! If you want a 100% certified feline, then I’m your guy!

Ham: My name is Ham – I am the goofiest 3 year old domestic short hair mix, with brown tabby coat that’s too good lookin’ for my own good. I was found walking around the neighborhood, when a kind person picked me up and brought me to the shelter in hopes to find my family. I love to do stand up comedy and tell you stories for hours! I’m a busy body, so I’m hopeful to find a family with a busy household that can match my energy. I demand to have the spotlight, so get ready to have a superstar in your life!

To meet either of these fabulous felines, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport, or go online here.