Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) Check out these sweet babies from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS)!

King Candy is a 5 month old terrier mix that loves pets, snacks, and a good snuggle. He’ll be neutered and microchipped prior to adoption, so what are you waiting for?!

Visit CPAS at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport to adopt King Candy or his sister, Bow Wow.

Bow Wow is a 5 month old terrier mix that loves pets, snacks, and a good snuggle. She’ll be spayed and microchipped prior to adoption, so what are you waiting for?!

Visit CPAS at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport to adopt Bow Wow, or her brother King Candy