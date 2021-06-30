Pets of the Week: Moon & Skye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pets of the Week are two adorable kittens named Skye and Moon.

Skye and Moon are a brother/sister dynamic duo, and they are ready to find their forever home.

They are both three-month-old Domestic Shorthairs who are already spayed and nuetered, which means they can go home right away.

If you are interested in adopting Skye or Moon, their adoption fee is $25 each, and that covers the vaccinations and their microchips.

Skye and Moon are available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. They are open Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m.

You can find out more about Skye and Moon, as well as the other animals available for adoption here.