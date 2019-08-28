Pets of the Week: Sparkle and Smokey

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet this week’s pets of the week, Sparkle and Smokey. Both kittens are available for adoption at the Caddo Animal Shelter.

Sparkle is a one-month-old domestic shorthair mix. Smokey is a bit older at six months and is also a domestic shorthair. Both kittens are very sweet.

Meet them at the cat play room at the Shelter located on Monty St. in Shreveport. They also have a selection of dogs and a play area where you can get to know each pet or bring your dog for a meet-and-greet.

You can also meet adoptable pets at the Pet Zone on Jewella Ave. this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.caddo.org

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss