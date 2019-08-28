SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet this week’s pets of the week, Sparkle and Smokey. Both kittens are available for adoption at the Caddo Animal Shelter.

Sparkle is a one-month-old domestic shorthair mix. Smokey is a bit older at six months and is also a domestic shorthair. Both kittens are very sweet.

Meet them at the cat play room at the Shelter located on Monty St. in Shreveport. They also have a selection of dogs and a play area where you can get to know each pet or bring your dog for a meet-and-greet.

You can also meet adoptable pets at the Pet Zone on Jewella Ave. this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.caddo.org

