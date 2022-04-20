DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A De Soto Parish drug store is hosting a prayer vigil Wednesday evening for one of the men injured in the natural gas pipeline explosion and fire on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday.

Family members say Adam Purland and fellow Energy Transfer contractor Clay Moock were badly injured in the blast on the installation’s East Reservation.

The North De Soto Drug store in Stonewall is hosting the vigil for Purland and his family outside the store at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally going to be just her and the employees after closing, but the vigil has since become more of a community event as word spread.

Donors turned out by the dozens Wednesday to give blood for both men, who have reportedly suffered extensive burns and will require numerous surgeries.

Both Purland and Moock remain in critical condition in the burn unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.