President Trump signs bill to rename Mansfield post office after civil rights leader

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and Representative Mike Johnson announced Friday that President Trump signed a bill to rename the Mansfield post office after civil rights leader and former Louisiana legislator Dr. C.O. Simpkins SR. into law.

“We were so happy to honor the life and legacy of Dr. C.O. Simpkins by officially naming a U.S. Post Office for him in his hometown of Mansfield. The strong support we have received for this symbolic gesture shows once again our area’s tremendous appreciation for Dr. Simpkins’ service to our community, state and country. I want to thank Senator Cassidy for partnering with me on this special legislation and President Trump for signing it into law,” Representative Mike Johnson said in a statement Friday.

Raised in Shreveport Dr. Simpkins was a fighter for voting rights for African American Louisianans and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King throughout the civil rights era.

Dr. Simpkins was a founder of the United Christian Conference on Registration and Voting and was an advocate for peaceful protest through nonviolence and civil disobedience.

“Dr. Simpkins dedicated his life to promoting civil rights in Louisiana and across our great nation. His courage to speak out on behalf of the marginalized will forever be remembered. I’m proud to play a part in securing this designation,” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said in a statement Friday.