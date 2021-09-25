Prize Fest 10th anniversary opens for Shreveport music, fashion, film, food, and more

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prize Fest opens in Shreveport this weekend and offers a festival full of local artists, musicians, and more competing for big prizes!

The festival runs from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 and has competitions for music, fashion, film, food, and comedy. The film categories offer virtual tickets as well as in-person admission. The competitions spread out across various days and venues in downtown Shreveport and highlight local artists. The first two competitions are music and fashion.

The fashion prize competition kicked off the event at SciPort on Friday. Six designers competed for a $2,000 prize. The competition is a year long and culminates in a fashion show during the festival each year.

The music prize competition is taking place on Sept. 24-25 at The Garage up the street from The Remington. 10 bands are competing from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The grand prize winner will receive $10,000.

General admission is $30. The VIP Access ticket gives you access to the VIP Lounge with food and drinks and is $150. Both give you access to attend the music after-party.

The film festival runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Food competitions are on Oct. 1-2. And the comedy competition is on Oct. 2. For a full list of events and to purchase tickets, visit Prizefest.com.